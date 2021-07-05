Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, is under fire for his new film ‘Oko Iyabo’ (Iyabo’s husband), which depicted a case involving a fellow actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, fondly known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The minor in the case is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess, and actresses like Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing had spoken in support of the minor.

However, Yomi Fabiyi took sides with Baba Ijesha during the case and has released the movie a few days after Baba Ijesha was released on bail.

Reacting to the movie, Nigerians on social media have slammed Yomi Fabiyi for creating such a movie and for using the names ‘Princess’ and ‘Iyabo’ to depict the real-life situation.

A tweep, @DrOlufunmilayo, wrote, “An underaged girl was allegedly raped in the past by a Yoruba actor. There’s a video proving further attempts by the same man. Yomi Fabiyi makes a movie mocking the child, her mom Princess and Iyabo Ojo the whistleblower. This is a complete utter shame to the entire Yoruba movie industry.”

Another tweep, @usmanashafe, tweeted, “A little girl was molested and one Yomi Fabiyi think it’s time to cash out with the story and then he went ahead to do a movie about it and named it ‘Oko Iyabo’. He knew some Nigerians are extremely foolish to applaud him and watch the movie and he banked on that. Shameful.”

“Yomi Fabiyi is an animal and should be treated as such. Since the day I saw him supporting that Baba Ijesha saga, I get disgusted anytime I see either him or Baba Ijesha in any Yoruba movie. What is that stupid movie?” @kankross asked.

@enythn said, “You are absolutely wrong on this one. It sounds like a mockery even if you are right in the fight that the rule of law should be respected in this country, you shouldn’t stoop so low to this level!!! Big shame on you bro!

Blaming society, @xerxesempress said, “The problem is not Yomi Fabiyi. The problem is not the Yoruba movie industry. The problem is the society in general where such a thing can happen and the person behind it can still have a career. The fact that he still has endorsements and is still allowed to act, explains a lot about us.”

Calling on all Nigerians, @adabekeeblog tweeted, “Please, simply go on YouTube and report the movie ‘Oko Iyabo’. Yomi Fabiyi is an evil man. How do you produce a movie about an ongoing rape case and paint the 14-year-old victim as a sugar baby, all to make money and shame the victim?? Nah, it can’t be well with you. Report it!!”

“Yomi Fabiyi is a colossal disgrace. This ‘Oko Iyabo’ movie he just released is a total fail. Poor acting, poor script, everything about the movie was poorly done, see the way he tried to shame Iyabo Ojo by saying she is a prostitute and did juju to become famous,” @bimbexy tweeted.