baba-ijesha-saga:-iyabo-ojo,-princess,-others-show-up-as-court-resumes-trial

Popular Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly molesting comedian Princess’ foster daughter months ago

The actor was finally let go on bail after he met required conditions to the disappointment of many

Baba Ijesha is back in court as the trail has resumed and Princess revealed to the court that she rejected his proposal to date her

One disturbing issue that shook social media over the past couple of months was actor, Baba Ijesha’s against comedian, Princess.

The actor had allegedly molested the foster daughter of the comedian which landed him in police custody.

Iyabo Ojo shows up in court with Princess as trial resumes

He was however granted bail on health grounds after finally meeting the conditions set by the court.

As reported by PM news, Baba Ijesha’s trial has resumed in court and as expected Princess and Iyabo Ojo who has been a great source of support as well as other supporters showed up.

Princess reveals how she met Baba Ijesha

In another report by Bioreports News, Princess narrated how she became friends with Baba Ijesha after they met at an event in 2008 and decided to start making skits together.

It was during the course of working together that the actor wooed the comedian which she declined.

They however remained close especially after Ijesha’s marriage crashed in 2013 and that was how he got the access to visit her home.

Yomi Fabiyi dragged on social media

Despite parading himself as a friend of Baba Ijesha’s, Yomi Fabiyi reportedly released a movie titled Oko Iyabo where situations from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case were re-enacted.

Not stopping there, Fabiyi reportedly also used the names of the real people involved in the case for his movie characters.

Seeing as it was a case about assault, the movie’s existence triggered a lot of Nigerians who blasted the actor on social media, a number of them also called for it to be reported online.

