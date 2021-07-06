Actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to a new movie released by Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, titled “Oko Iyabo”.

bioreports had reported that in the movie, Fabiyi retold the story of the rape scandal involving another Princess, Baba Ijesha and an underage girl.

Fabiyi, who stood by Baba Ijesha accused of raping a minor, released clips of the movie on Monday

The story line of the new film on Monday generated controversy, with some Nigerians calling out the actor for cloud chasing and making a joke out of a serious situation.

Some Nigerians had claimed that the story line was an apparent mockery of the rape incident.

Reacting, Iyabo Ojo urged Nigerians to exercise patience, so they don’t fall into the danger of intruding into the sacred issue.

According to her, ”civility demands all parties, both those directly involved and other interested parties hesitate from being too emotional or biased about the plague of child molestation ravaging our society.

“It is no longer news that Yomi Fabiyi just released a movie, titled, “Oko Iyabo” that portrayed a young girl with the mischievous career goal to be a prostitute.

”It is was tragic to see a movie teaching children that it is right to have a relationship with an adult.”

She added that the movie is a gross violation of the fundamental human right to dignity and that it is against the child rights law of Lagos State.

“This is even against the court ruling that individuals should refrain from commenting or doing anything that would undermine the powers of the court or unduly influence the proceedings in court.

