Baba Ijesha: Iyabo Ojo, Princess in court as trial resumes – P.M. News

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, known as Princess, and other supporters have arrived in court as the trial of Baba Ijesha continues today.

Baba Ijesha, a Nollywood actor with the real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka, was arraigned before the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos on charges of sexual assault, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault by penetration.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, had granted him bail in the sum of N2 million on the 24th of June.

However, the trial resumes today and has commenced.

More details later.

