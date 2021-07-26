baba-ijesha-arrives-court-as-trial-for-alleged-sexual-assault-of-comedienne,-princess’s-foster-daughter-resumes-today-(photos)

The trial of Nigerian actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju better known as Baba Ijesha, for the alleged sexual assault of foster daughter of Nigerian comedienne, Princess resumed today, Monday July 26, 2021.

The 48-year-old embattled thespian is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

Others charges are the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Ijesha was first arraigned in court in June and at the time, the court denied him bail.

On Monday morning, Ijesha arrived at the court at about 9:30 am in the company of his friends. Also in attendance at the court were comedian, Princess and Iyabo Ojo.