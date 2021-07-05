baba-ijesa:-yomi-fabiyi’s-movie-‘oko-iyabo’-sparks-controversy

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has been rebuked and summoned by the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN over a recent movie he released titled ‘Oko Iyabo’

It will be recalled that another Yoruba actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju a.k.a. Baba Ijesa, was recently accused and charged with sexual molestation while another Yoruba female actress Iyabo Ọjọ, has been at the forefront of persecuting Baba Ijesa.

The movie reportedly tells the story of the persecution of Baba Ijesha.

Yemi Amodu, TAMPAN’s Director of Research and Documentation, who signed the letter of summoning said the invitation became necessary because of the controversy the movie has generated.

The summon reads: “The TAMPAN Committee on Ethics, Conflict, and Resolution wish to inform the general public that the association has summoned Mr. Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film titled “OKO IYABO” to appear before it on Thursday 11th July 2021.

“This invitation becomes very necessary because of the controversy that the subject matter of his film has generated which is against our ethic and virtue.

“Despite that, we realize that the film has sparked off another round of dissension between TAMPAN and the public; this is unacceptable to us and unsuitable to what we represent.

“We hereby implore the general public and the parties concerned to please exercise patience as our eminent association is on top of this issue and will certainly ensure fairness and justice.”