Baba Dee Begs P-Square To Reunite, Ends Tubaba And Blackface’s ‘Beef’ – Channels Television

Singer Baba Dee has sued for peace between estranged musicians, P-Square, urging the duo to reconcile as he ended the feud between Tubaba and Blackface.

Dare Fasasi made the call on Saturday during a tribute in honour of the late Sound Sultan. He told Paul and Peter Okoye to reconcile as a mark of respect to Sound Sultan whom he described as a man of peace who would have loved them to make peace.

“I beg you, I beg you in the name of your father and your mother, and Jude as well. I beg you guys, you all need to come together and bury this because the time is limited,” Baba Dee pleaded, noting that Sound Sultan introduced him to P-Square, and made him fall in love with their songs.

Paul and Peter Okoye – twin brothers – went their separate ways over some family and business issues.

Plantashun Boiz Reunite

On the night, Baba Dee also reminded Tubaba and Blackface, members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, of how they started.

The group performed one of their hit songs in the memorial concert, leaving the audience stunned and craving for more.

Plantashun Boiz, a hip-hop group, rocked the Nigerian music scene in the 1990s. It consisted of 2face Idibia now 2Baba, Faze, and Blackface, and was formed during their student days at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu State.