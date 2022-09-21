Cesar Azpilicueta has ended speculation that he could join Barcelona by signing a new contract with Chelsea until 2src24.

The long-serving captain had less than a year left on his previous deal with the Blues and emerged as a target for Barca.

Azpilicueta will not be returning to his homeland, though, after the defender agreed to remain at Stamford Bridge for at least another two seasons.

The 32-year-old joined the London club from Marseille in August 2src12 and has won every major trophy during his decade at Stamford Bridge.

He has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, lifted the Europa League on two occasions, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The skipper said: “I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 1src years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands.

“I would like to say thank you to Mr Todd [Boehly, Chelsea chairman and co-controlling owner] and Mr Behdad [Eghbali, Blues co-controlling owner] for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I am really looking forward to continuing our adventure. I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together.”

Azpilicueta’s decision to stay at Chelsea is a major boost for head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of his side’s first game of the Premier League season at Everton on Saturday.

The Spain international, who has played in a back three and as a wing-back under Tuchel, made 47 appearances last season to take his total for the Blues to a mammoth 476.

Boehly said: “We are so happy that Cesar is staying at Chelsea for a minimum of two more years. We are thrilled with our captain showing his exemplary commitment and leadership yet again. There is still so much to do together.”