Azamara Opens New Winter Cruises for Booking – Cruise Industry News

Azamara Journey and Quest

Azamara has opened bookings for its new winter 2021-2022 cruise program for the Quest and Journey.

Azamara will return to the Caribbean with six voyages ranging from seven to 16-nights,

Across the Atlantic, Azamara will offer six back-to-back Canary Islands sailings, including four Country-Intensive Voyages and two holiday voyages, providing guests with a unique way to celebrate the festive season, according to a statement from the company.

“We are very pleased to give our guests the destinations they are most interested in right now, giving both our North American and European guests options that are closer to home,” says Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. “While we are still navigating the changing environment, we are happy to be able to connect our guests with the rich culture and welcoming people of the islands in these two regions.”

Among the highlights. onboard in St. Maarten, Azamara will host a complimentary Destination Celebration event featuring St. Maarten’s steelpan orchestra, performed by children and directed by St. Maarten’s local calypso legend Isidore York. After enjoying an authentic display of Caribbean culture, guests will be transported through time by the Soul sisters along with St. Maarten’s “Mosaic Band,” who will perform classics from Ike and Tina Turner, Etta James, James Brown and more.

In the Canary Islands, highlights include a new port in El Hierro, a picturesque volcanic isle and designated UNESCO biosphere reserve.

In Tenerife, Azamara guests are invited to experience genuine Canarian hospitality with a home-hosted lunch at “Mama’s.” Housewives of Tenerife will open their homes to share their home-cooked meals, giving guests a taste of the Canary Islands.

