Ayra Starr Drops Visuals For Latest Single, ‘Rush’

Raving Nigerian singer and performing artiste, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name, Ayra Starr has released visuals to her recent output, ‘Rush‘.As we gear up towards the release of ’19 & Dangerous Deluxe Edition’, the Mavin Records prodigy has blessed the screens with a colorful and an eye pleasing video to her chart topping single, ‘Rush’.

‘Rush’ which was released on Friday September 16, 2022 debuted on Apple Music Charts across the globe duting its first week of release and has peaked at the No. 1 position of Apple Music Nigeria.

ALSO: Recording Academy Confirm Grammy Award Plans For AfrobeatsThe was co-produced by Andre Vibez and Hoops. The video was directed and shot by the hottest music video director and cinematographer in the continent at the moment, TG Omori, a.k.a Boy Director. Watch visuals below.

MEANWHILE: Ex-BBNaija housemate, Frodd has shared a piece of advice to young men to hold their good partners well because good girls are hard to find.

Taking to his official and verified Instagram page, Frodd who’s now known for organizing nightlife activities told men to be serious with their partners because good girls are scarce.

The Big Brother Naija alumni stated that, since good girls are becoming scarce, it would be difficult for men to get them in 2023 adding that, the women that would be available as ‘tokunbo’ (second-hand). “Hold your partner tight o, good girls are scarce!! 2023 nothing go remain. !! Tokunbo Tokunbo”, the TV reality star wrote. Screenshot below.

Source: -

–