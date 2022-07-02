ayangalu-drum-festival:-ooni-drums-for-peace-in-nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has drummed for Nigeria peace at the annual Ayangalu Drum Festival in Ile-Ife.

The Ooni of Ife displayed his unknown talent as a drummer when he dazzled the teaming participants at the closing session of the annual Ayangalu Drum Festival during which he took up the symbolic African talking drum called ‘IYA ILU’ which he beat for peace and tranquility in Nigeria especially during this electioneering period in the country.

While narrating that the talking aspect of drumming originally came from animals, the African foremost monarch who at the closing ceremony held at the OJAJA ARENA inside Ife Grand Resort along Ibadan road Ile-Ife described drum as a vital tool for communicating peaceful coexistence globally had earlier during the flag-off ceremony of the festival, held at his Ile-Oodua Palace, in Ile-Ife.

He said the Oduduwa race was the first tribe to beat the drum in the whole world, saying the festival has to do with rhythm of drum which has to do with connection of the spiritual connotations. .

According to him, “Globally, people usually called our ancestors animists, because they had a strong relationship with them.

“The Ayan Agalu festival has been in existence from a time memorial as one of the deities. No matter the tribe, either black, white or brown, the world cannot do without the drum.The whole world has done a lot in the rhythm of drum as it concerned.

“Basically, We are just remembering our ancestors and giving them the honour that it’s due to them, I urge the Oodua race worldwide, Yorubas in particular to jointly continue celebrating Ayan Agalu so as to let the whole world know that the the drum originated from us.” Ooni expressed.

According to him, Ayangalu descended next to Oduduwa place called Atiba in Ile-Ife from where Oranmiyan moved to found Oyo Kingdom stating that Atiba has since remained the hub of traditional drummers in Ile-Ife till date.

Oba Ogunwusi who is the natural head of Oduduwa race also emphasized roles played by Orunmila in the drumming communication being the deity that first decoded the meaning of the drum and things that had to do with it.

“Our ancestors used drum majorly for communication, for it goes beyond entertainment and till date Yoruba people use drum for communication and as a vital tool for preaching peace and harmony..

“By the spirit of Ayangalu festival, we use the rhythm and tone to communicate peace and peaceful coexistence to our people.

“We are like the barometer in the next electioneering campaign in Nigeria, Osun gubernatorial election is coming up in the next two to three weeks and that will lead to major election in Nigeria by next year January.” Oba Ogunwusi stated.

.

“We know that things are hard especially in the issue of security in Nigeria, celebrating Ayangalu will make us focus on peace and peaceful coexistence. Let’s remain steadfast in promoting our cultural heritage for our collective progress.” Ooni opined.

Also, the Ayangalu Ambassador, who doubles as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adire Oodua Hub, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, commended Ooni for celebrating our female deities and other heroines such as Moremi, Olokun, Osun, Osara and Ayan-Agalu among others.

Ademiluyi said that Ayan-Agalu was a patron deity of drumming who deserves to be celebrated. She also lauded Ooni for championing gender equality by letting the whole world know that Ayan-Agalu was a female deity.

Stressing that over 200 children would be trained during a planned workshop on how to make drums and how to become a drummer with a view to sustaining the traditional drumming culture of Ayan-Agalu.