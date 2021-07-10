Ayade agrees to consensus, concessions for APC congresses in Cross River – The Nation Newspaper

By Nsa Gill, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has agreed with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to adopt consensus and concessions as first adoptions to be applied in arriving at those who will emerge party leaders from the forthcoming party congresses.

The party congresses is scheduled to begin on July 24th for Ward levels but the meeting hosted Wednesday night by Governor Ayade at the Perigrino Hall of the State Government House, also agreed that party leaders should fall back to their various political wards and hold a mock ward congress exercise this weekend as a build up the arrive at consensus candidates and know where concessions can be given before the actual congress date.

The stakeholders’ meeting had the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the State Sen. Mathew Mbu Jnr. and many other major stakeholders of the party in the state.

Satisfied with the outcome of the meeting which is the second held by the governor since he defected to the APC on May 20th, the Publicity Secretary in the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mr. Bassey Ita issued a public statement of appreciation to the governor.

The state read in parts: ”The much awaited stakeholders meeting of the State Chapter of our great party has come and gone already, but the very impact it will translate to in the near future will remain momentous and memorable.

“Gladly, the many agitations as to what future our great party will experience in the wake of the massive defection by the governor, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and his retinue of supporters has been rested.

“The governor’s assurances that consensus and concessions will greet the choice of party leaders at various strata other than whimsical manipulations and hijack has observably reduced initial tensions established on the premise of suspicions.

“This is therefore to attract a rousing applause from the party leader. This applause also goes to the State Chairman, Sen. Matthew Mbu Jr whose initial remark at the meeting pointed to stability.

“The party is most delighted with His Excellency for his exemplary display of responsible leadership which has manifested in the stability of the party so far.

”His emphasis too on the economy which urges Cross Riverians to take advantage of his administration’s industrial revolution as a key factor in harnessing the economic potentials of the state is thought-provoking and of course worthy of attention.

“On behalf of the great mass of members of our great party, the State Caretaker Committee is very impressed with His Excellency’s concern to build bridges and therefore reassure of a future that is full of glowing realities in our state.”