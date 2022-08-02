ay-makun,-oritse-femi’s-wives-bag-doctorate-degrees-(video)

Mabel Makun, wife of ace comedian, Ay Makun, and Nabila Fash, wife of popular Nigerian singer, Oritse Femi, have both bagged doctorate degrees abroad.

Nabila bagged a doctorate degree from Commonwealth University, while AY’s wife, Mabel, received two doctorate awards from Commonwealth University and University of Azteca.

The women took to their social media pages a few moments ago to celebrate their latest feat.

Taking to their social media pages, the women shared photos and videos of themselves in their doctoral gowns.

Sharing the good news, Mabel wrote,

“Glad to add more feathers to my well decorated cap. I received two doctorate awards from CommonWealth university and University Azteca. This is a huge and humbling experience for me.”

Proud husband, Ay also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife and Nabila on their latest achievement.

“Congratulations on shining bright with two doctorate Degrees from the University of Commonwealth and the Universityof Azteca. It seems all your hard work has paid off at last. So proud of you my dear Dr Mrs @realmabelmakun…. A big congratulations also to @nabila.fash . Keep shinning ladies”.

