Axie Infinity Surpasses $4 Billion in All-Time Sales, Team Removes SLP Rewards From Classic Game Mode

After recording more than $4 billion in all-time sales, Axie Infinity announced the game’s classic mode will no longer allow users to obtain smooth love potion (SLP), as SLP rewards have been added to the new Origin ranked gameplay mode. The team also introduced non-fungible token (NFT) runes and charms that can be minted on the Ronin network through the marketplace.

Axie Infinity is changing the rewards system and removing SLP from the classic gameplay, according to a blog post published on August 11. Axie Infinity is one of the most popular play-to-earn (P2E) games that incorporates NFTs. The game’s NFT collection so far has seen $4.24 billion in all-time sales, according to all-time statistics collected by dappradar.com.

Cryptoslam.io data also shows that Axie Infinity has over $4 billion in all-time sales, but the metric is a touch less ($4.08B) compared to dappradar.com’s stats. The $4 billion in sales took place across 17,038,131 transactions to date and there’s 2,291,087 NFT owners.

Axie Infinity is the top NFT collection on cryptoslam.io as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) follows behind Axie Infinity in sales with $2.36 billion, and Cryptopunks has $2.35 billion in all-time sales. In the latest blog post called “Origin Season 0: Phase 3 Is Here,” Axie Infinity details that some changes to the game will remove classic mode rewards.

The game’s management plans to reward players using Origin’s ranked gameplay mode. NFT runes and charms have been introduced as well, and the team adjusted the game’s leaderboard rewards.

“As planned, we will be moving SLP over from Axie Infinity Classic (V2) to Axie Infinity Origin (V3) as part of Phase 3,” Axie Infinity explained on Thursday. “This means that SLP emission will be completely turned off from V2 on August 12th at 9:30 AM GMT +7. One major benefit of transitioning to Origin from Classic is expanded abilities to balance the SLP economy. Thus, the design of the SLP rewards system with Origin is being tuned in a way to align with that goal.”

Axie Infinity has two native tokens, smooth love potion (SLP) and axie infinity (AXS), that are integral to the P2E game. While SLP is used for rewards, AXS is the community’s governance token. AXS tapped an all-time high (ATH), four days before BTC reached its lifetime price high, when AXS hit $164 per unit on November 6, 2021. AXS is currently down more than 88% from its ATH, and SLP’s fall from its price high is even worse. On July 13, 2021, SLP reached a $0.399 price high, and today it’s down more than 98% from that point.

What do you think about Axie Infinity changing the SLP rewards structure? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

