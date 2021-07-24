Home News Africa Axe man on killing spree in Imo – The Nation Newspaper
By Chris Njoku, Owerri

An unidentified axe man is on a killing spree in Ahaba village in Orodo community in Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State.

The Nation gathered he has reportedly beheaded three persons and chopped off the hands of at least five persons.

Villagers claim he disappears into thin air after each attack.

A resident of Ahaba, who craved anonymity, said: “We don’t know his mission in Ahaba. He has killed about three persons and always disappears with their heads.

“We have searched for him in Ahaba but we don’t see him after carrying out the dastardly act. We don’t know if he is with Juju.

“Our women can no longer go to farm, school children are afraid, we can’t go out in the night any longer due to the fear of this evil man.

“We need help because we don’t know who will be the next person that he will kill.

“Five persons he chopped off their hands are receiving medical treatment at the hospital while we keep searching for him in order for him to be captured.”

Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro told the residents to defend themselves against the aggressor.

“Defend yourself against the aggressor before you come and report to the official government defender who will come and defend you. I ask you take action attack the person back,” he said.

