Axe Gives Away Limited-Edition ‘Dogecans’ to Tap Into Growing Crypto Craze – Gadgets 360

When Dogecoin was launched in 2013, it was started as a joke.The meme-based cryptocurrency remained in obscurity for a long time, until billionaire tycoon Elon Musk threw his weight behind it and popularised it. Even though Dogecoin has lost some gains in recent months, its ardent following seems to be of great appeal to businesses around the world that are trying new ways to tap into the cryptocurrency craze. In that process, Unilever-owned Axe launched two giveaways of limited-edition “Dogecans.”

The latest campaign attempted to leverage popular trends to stir interest in the brand. Playing on the cryptocurrency’s name, the Dogecoin-inspired packaging on the special Axe cans featured the Doge meme and the marketing campaign tagline said, “48-hour crypto scent.”

just gonna drop this drop here: https://t.co/aaBi4P2jye #dogecan pic.twitter.com/7bnYhnNG89 — AXE (@AXE) July 20, 2021

Axe also shared this post on Instagram.

The company dropped a website link via the tweet for users to collect the limited-edition giveaways. But a message on the site now reads, “Sorry, people. All the DogeCans are gone. But we’re still going to the moon.” There’s no word on when another giveaway will take place, if at all.

In another tweet, Axe said this showed “what the dogearmy can accomplish together.”

wow. much, much wow. the #dogecan is gone ???? but all this goes to show what the #dogearmy can accomplish together ???? now let’s keep getting to where we’re going #tothemoooooooooon — AXE (@AXE) July 20, 2021

While many Twitter users said that the Dogecans were “gone” too soon, it also showed people’s desire to land one of the limited-edition cans.

Where is my can guys you out of stock common #dogecan #dogecoin #dogearmy — Tomys (@Tomys54203614) July 20, 2021

How many were available??? — Noble Doge (@JustinScerini) July 20, 2021

A user ((Dogeinvesting) also wanted to know whether the cans would be available for sale in regular stores.

These won’t be for sale on retail stores? — doge (@Dogeinvesting) July 20, 2021

This was not the first time Axe tried to draw new communities toward itself by incorporating memes and cryptocurrency into its merchandise. On Doge Day (April 20) this year, when the digital currency was on a wild run, the company appeared to suggest in a tweet that it would send a Dogecan to the moon if Dogecoin reached a value of $1 (roughly Rs. 75). At the time of writing, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 14.32.

if it gets to $1, we’ll make it happen. #dogeday #doge420 pic.twitter.com/XssGr6EeHe — AXE (@AXE) April 20, 2021