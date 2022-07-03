Home NEWS Awaziem returns to Boavista after loan spell
Awaziem returns to Boavista after loan spell

by News
Chidozie Awaziem will make a return to Portuguese club, Boavista next season after a loan spell with Alanyaspor.

Awaziem spent the 2021/22 season on loan with the Turkish club.

The centre-back is however yet to resume duty with the club after he was granted extended break by the club.

According to Portuguese publication, Record, the versatile defender is expected to link up with his teammates before the start of the season.

The 25-year-old centre-back was in the Super Eagles squad that toured the United States, featuring against Mexico and Ecuador.

He was also included in the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

