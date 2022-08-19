aviation-crisis:-reps-invite-finance,-cbn,-aviation-ministers,-emirate-airline,-others

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Friday resolved to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the nation’s aviation sector, with a view to resolving the face-off between the Federal Government and some international airline operators.

Consequently, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the House leaders said they have been briefed on the disturbing notice of withdrawal of services recently issued by some International Airline operators in the country.

Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria gave the indication via a statement obtained by bioreports.

He said the Speaker has requested the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnoli Nnaji and House of Representatives Management to immediately set a date for a meeting with all stakeholders in the Aviation sector and the Executive Arm of government to find urgent solutions to the issues in contention.

”Specifically, the Speaker directed that the following be invited for the meeting: Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed; Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business; and Minister for Aviation.

”Others expected at the meeting include the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Country Representative of IATA; Emirates Country Manager; Chairman of House Committees on Aviation, Banking & Currency, and Finance, respectively, the statement said.

The date of the meeting would be communicated to all the concerned stakeholders and organisations.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has requested all parties in the matter, and specifically, Emirates Airlines to suspend any action and await the outcome of the meeting.

The Speaker is also aware that the Executive Arm of Government is taking necessary steps to avert any crisis in the Aviation sector.