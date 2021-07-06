Avengers: Endgame Thor’s New Asgard Home Getting A LEGO Set – Screen Rant

Thor’s New Asgard home from Avengers: Endgame is getting a LEGO set equipped with Thor, Korg, and Miek Minifigures. The God of Thunder has changed a lot since Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two Thor films saw its titular character go from arrogant boy to regal and worthy warrior. However, the franchise’s self-serious tendencies led to Taika Waititi’s overhaul, Thor: Ragnarok, awarding Thor some well-earned levity and hilarious supporting characters in Korg and Miek.

Despite being one of the funniest films in the MCU, Thor: Ragnarok also featured the eponymous destruction of Asgard, leaving Thor and his people to search for a new home. At the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos attacks their vessel en route to Earth, killing Heimdall, Loki, and leaving Thor for dead. After Thanos succeeds in his mission to eradicate half of all life, the dejected hero became what is commonly referred to as “Fat Thor” in Avengers: Endgame. Audiences were first introduced to this new version of the character when Rocket and Professor Hulk go to New Asgard in Norway, a step down from the golden palaces. There, they find Fat Thor drinking beer while Korg and Miek play Fortnite.

Last week, a new LEGO set surfaced online dubbed “Bro Thor’s New Asgard.” The miniature set is of Thor’s home in New Asgard and comes with Minifigures of Fat Thor, Korg, and Miek. The snapshot of the set shows all three characters sitting on the couch and watching television. It also appears to come with a New Asgard sign buyers can set outside the diorama. Check it out below.

Being that Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest and most profitable movies of all time, it’s no surprise that new toys are still coming out. That said, Thor, Korg, Miek, and New Asgard will return in Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor took his late mother’s advice and decides to “be who [he is] rather than who [he’s] supposed to be,” anointing Valkyrie as King of New Asgard and leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will also appear in the fourth Thor movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder will follow the God of Thunder as his mantle is passed to Jane Foster, Valkyrie as she searches for a queen to help her rule, and feature Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Production on the film recently wrapped and everyone from Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt to James Gunn has praised Waititi’s creativity and script. Out of his Avengers: Endgame funk, Thor will tackle a new adventure far from the comfort of his couch. Although, his time spent threatening NoobMaster69 and hanging with the boys isn’t something fans will soon forget.

