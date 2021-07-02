Automakers are reporting second quarter car sales today.Here’s what investors should expect: – Texasnewstoday.com

Totota dealerships can be found in Annapolis, Maryland, May 27, 2021. Many car dealers across the country are running out of new cars, as production by many automakers has almost stopped due to a shortage of computer chips. Jim Watson | bioreports | Getty Images

Detroit-New car sales in the US remain strong, but there are signs of a slowdown as inflation concerns and a global shortage of semiconductor chips continue to lower car production and dealer inventory levels. Analysts estimate that automakers sold about 4.5 million cars in the United States in the second quarter. This is an increase of 52% to 53% compared to a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic evacuated Americans and temporarily closed car dealerships. With the exception of Ford, which plans to announce results on Friday, most major automakers will report sales data for June and the second quarter on Thursday. The recovery in sales from the depth of the coronavirus pandemic is impressive, but the pace of sales has slowed this year. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner predicts that June sales will increase from 17.1 million units in May to 18.6 million units in April to 15.7 million units.

The sales pace for a particular month measures the number of cars the industry sells that year if you sell the same amount each month. It is a major barometer of industry health and consumer demand. “The slowdown in sales reflects the lack of availability of dealer lots, not a decrease in consumer demand, as automakers struggle to replenish dealer inventory with top models, especially SUVs and pickup trucks. “It’s likely that we’re doing,” Rosner wrote in an investor’s note before the release of June and second-quarter sales data starting Thursday. Sales from all major automakers are expected to increase by double digits in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to auto research firms Cox Automotive and Edmonds. However, they are slightly above the second quarter of 2019. What is showing no signs of slowdown is the selling price of new cars due to tight supply due to a global chip shortage and higher-than-expected consumer demand across the coronavirus pandemic.