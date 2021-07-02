auto-racing:-willmar-driver-takes-first-at-kra-speedway

Jul. 2—WILLMAR — Joe Martin of Willmar captured the A Feature in the Pure Stock Division on Thursday night at the KRA Raceway.
Martin edged Cody Hatch of Olivia, who took second, and Cody Ruka of Clara City, who was third.
Martin, driving the No. 2 car, went into the night as the points leader in the Pure Stock Division with 217 points. Hatch was right behind with 212. Jordan Frericks of Grove City was third at 205.
Thursday was the Mark Geer Memorial Super Stock Special at the track.
Next up at KRA Speedway is the Kandi Water Conditioning Night with the Josh Grinager Pure Stock Special on Thursday, July 8. The pits open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.
KRA Speedway
Results Thursday
(Top 3)
Pure Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Bruce Laabs, Grove City … (2) Cody Hatch, Olivia … (3) Chis Isdal, Spicer
Heat 2 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar … (2) Ethan Beckler, Granite Falls … (3) Jordan Frericks, Grove City
A Feature 1 — (1) Martin, Willmar … (2) Hatch, Olivia … (3) Cody Ruka, Clara City
Midwest Mods
Heat 1 — (1) Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (2) Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley … (3) Andy Mayavski, Waite Park
Heat 2 — (1) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (2) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel
A Feature 1 — (1) Mayavski, Waite Park … (2) C. Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (3) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud
Midwest Mod Four
Heat 1 — (1) Dean Larson, Pennock … (2) Patrick Specht, St. Cloud … (3) Peewee Kuhnau, Litchfield
Heat 2 — (1) Dustin Holthquist, St. Joseph … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D.
Heat 3 — (1) Keith Thell, Sauk Rapids … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Adam Prieve, Litchfield
A Feature 1 — (1) Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Skylar Smith, Bemidji … (3) Larson, Kandiyohi
Wissota Super Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Dustin Zieske, Lynd … (2) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (3) Dexton Koch, Becker
Heat 2 — (1) Jeff Flaten, Hancock … (2) Trevor Saurer, Dalton … (3) Kevin Schmidt, Becker
Heat 3 — (1) Dan Nissalke, Winona … (2) Justin Tammen, Clara City … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
Heat 4 — (1) Dylan Nelson, Merrifield … (2) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield
A Feature 1 — (1) Saurer, Dalton … (2) Sabraski, Rice … (3) Nissalke, Winona
Wissota Street Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Justin Pogones, Princeton … (3) Kegan Stueve, Greenwald
Heat 2 — (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis. … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraf
A Feature 1 — (1) Brauer, Eyota … (2) Vogel, Brooten … (3) Anderson, Phillips, Wis.
Wissota Hornet
Heat 1 — (1) Payton Asche, Granite Falls … (2) Matthew Dittman, Willmar … (3) Jacob Aarhus, Canby
Heat 2 — (1) Doug Martin, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Gary Schumacher, Maplewood
A Feature 1 — (1) Asche, Granite Falls … (2) Martin, Willmar … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown