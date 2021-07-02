auto-racing:-willmar-driver-takes-first-at-kra-speedway

Jul. 2—WILLMAR — Joe Martin of Willmar captured the A Feature in the Pure Stock Division on Thursday night at the KRA Raceway.

Martin edged Cody Hatch of Olivia, who took second, and Cody Ruka of Clara City, who was third.

Martin, driving the No. 2 car, went into the night as the points leader in the Pure Stock Division with 217 points. Hatch was right behind with 212. Jordan Frericks of Grove City was third at 205.

Thursday was the Mark Geer Memorial Super Stock Special at the track.

Next up at KRA Speedway is the Kandi Water Conditioning Night with the Josh Grinager Pure Stock Special on Thursday, July 8. The pits open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.

KRA Speedway

Results Thursday

(Top 3)

Pure Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Bruce Laabs, Grove City … (2) Cody Hatch, Olivia … (3) Chis Isdal, Spicer

Heat 2 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar … (2) Ethan Beckler, Granite Falls … (3) Jordan Frericks, Grove City

A Feature 1 — (1) Martin, Willmar … (2) Hatch, Olivia … (3) Cody Ruka, Clara City

Midwest Mods

Heat 1 — (1) Corey Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (2) Brandon Mehrwerth, Foley … (3) Andy Mayavski, Waite Park

Heat 2 — (1) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (2) Shane Howell, Buffalo … (3) Jonathan Olmscheid, Dassel

A Feature 1 — (1) Mayavski, Waite Park … (2) C. Mehrwerth, St. Stephen … (3) Ashton Schulte, St. Cloud

Midwest Mod Four

Heat 1 — (1) Dean Larson, Pennock … (2) Patrick Specht, St. Cloud … (3) Peewee Kuhnau, Litchfield

Heat 2 — (1) Dustin Holthquist, St. Joseph … (2) Tyler Larson, Kandiyohi … (3) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D.

Heat 3 — (1) Keith Thell, Sauk Rapids … (2) Tommy Bawden, Clear Lake … (3) Adam Prieve, Litchfield

A Feature 1 — (1) Bawden, Clear Lake … (2) Skylar Smith, Bemidji … (3) Larson, Kandiyohi

Wissota Super Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Dustin Zieske, Lynd … (2) Shane Sabraski, Rice … (3) Dexton Koch, Becker

Heat 2 — (1) Jeff Flaten, Hancock … (2) Trevor Saurer, Dalton … (3) Kevin Schmidt, Becker

Heat 3 — (1) Dan Nissalke, Winona … (2) Justin Tammen, Clara City … (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

Heat 4 — (1) Dylan Nelson, Merrifield … (2) Ryan Flaten, Madison … (3) Gary Husmann, Litchfield

A Feature 1 — (1) Saurer, Dalton … (2) Sabraski, Rice … (3) Nissalke, Winona

Wissota Street Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Braden Brauer, Eyota … (2) Justin Pogones, Princeton … (3) Kegan Stueve, Greenwald

Heat 2 — (1) Justin Vogel, Brooten … (2) Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis. … (3) Jim Williams, DeGraf

A Feature 1 — (1) Brauer, Eyota … (2) Vogel, Brooten … (3) Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

Wissota Hornet

Heat 1 — (1) Payton Asche, Granite Falls … (2) Matthew Dittman, Willmar … (3) Jacob Aarhus, Canby

Heat 2 — (1) Doug Martin, Willmar … (2) Peter Martin, Willmar … (3) Gary Schumacher, Maplewood

A Feature 1 — (1) Asche, Granite Falls … (2) Martin, Willmar … (3) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown