Home NEWS Auto crash claims four lives in Ondo
NEWSNews Africa

Auto crash claims four lives in Ondo

by News
0 views
auto-crash-claims-four-lives-in-ondo

Four people, including a commercial driver, lost their lives on Wednesday in an accident that happened along Olokuta/Shasha Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The accident was caused by a head-on collision between an Ore-bound “hummer” bus and a Sienna space bus traveling from Ondo town, according to an eyewitness.

He disclosed that four victims lost their lives on the spot when the accident occurred.

Other passengers who were stuck in the vehicles were rescued with the assistance of drivers and locals in the area.

As the collision caused a significant jam on the Akure-Ondo road that lasted for hours, men from the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in the state eventually came to the scene and moved the victims’ corpses to the mortuary.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Abiodun eulogises Nobel Laureate, Professors Soyinka at 88,...

Pastor Adeboye pens love note to his wife...

Bala Angbazo, Aren Eggon of Nasarawa is dead

Sri Lankan acting president declares state of emergency,...

Man gets 10 years imprisonment for robbery, criminal...

Buhari hails Lanre Arogundade, journalist on DSS watchlist...

Gov Makinde expresses shock over Oyo Assembly member’s...

Osun 2022: See peace accord signing as commitment...

Ekiti man who killed brother over father’s property...

“Lagosians will not allow governance to be turned...

Leave a Reply