auto-crash-claims-10-lives-in-kwara

A fatal auto-crash involving a commercial passenger bus and a stationary log carrying-truck has claimed the lives of ten persons at Kanbi town, in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Toyota commercial Hiace bus registered XC 157 SMK, rammed into the stationary truck as a result of alleged over speeding.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Jonathan Owoade confirmed the accident, saying the driver of the bus survived.

However, “ten of the passengers died on the spot, while the driver of the 18-passenger bus and other survivors were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The bus was coming from Minna, heading to Offa, but it rammed into a stationary log carrying-truck which had broken down on the road.”

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital morgue.