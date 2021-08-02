Authorities are investigating after four people died in a California helicopter crash – CNN

(CNN) Four people died after a helicopter crashed in California Sunday, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed before 1:15 p.m. PST north of Sacramento, according to a news release from the Colusa County Sheriff Department.

CCSD deputies and fire personnel discovered all victims deceased on the scene, although their cause of death is not yet known and their identities have not been released.

Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the helicopter was a Robinson R66 that crashed in a remote area in Colusa, about 65 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash but the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the incident.