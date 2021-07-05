AustralianSuper reports record 20.43% fiscal year return – Pensions & Investments

AustralianSuper Monday said its balanced default fund posted a record 20.43% return for the fiscal year ended June 30, lifting the value of the retirement assets AustralianSuper oversees to more than A$225 billion ($169.2 billion).

Mark Delaney, the Melbourne-based fund’s chief investment officer, in a news release, said “the biggest return members have seen in the Balanced option since AustralianSuper started 15 years ago” illustrates the wisdom of remaining invested in a diversified portfolio at times of heightened market volatility.

“Yet again we have seen that markets recover after downturns, which reinforces the fact that maintaining long-term discipline increases the potential for long-term investment success,” he said.

Mr. Delaney said AustralianSuper will continue to favor growth assets, such as listed shares, while pursuing “opportunities in infrastructure, private equity, property and credit assets which we expect will deliver long-term growth for members.”

With the latest gains, AustralianSuper’s balanced option has delivered annualized returns of 9.56% over the past three years, 10.44% over five years and 7.49% over 15 years, the news release said.