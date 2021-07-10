Home ENTERTAINMENT Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies – Geo News
ENTERTAINMENT

Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies – Geo News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
australian-tv-star-jono-coleman-dies-–-geo-news
Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies

Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman, Australian TV and radio star has died at the age of 65, his family said on Friday.

In a statement, his wife Margot said, Coleman died peacefully in hospital last night following a five year battle with prostate cancer.

“Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years,” she said in the  statement.

Margot added, “We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.”

She said,“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser Trailers Show First...

ITV The Chase: The children that beat the...

David Harbour on Black Widow and Stranger Things...

Billie Eilish Shared Some Terrifying Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of...

Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian nun drama...

Seeking Sister Wife: Why Garrick Merrifield Is Annoying...

Megan Fox slams ‘cruel people’ who bullied her...

Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus...

Ronit Roy Denies Reports of Joining Anupamaa In...

BBNaija star, Tochi reveals he once lost his...

Leave a Reply