Home NEWS Australian state officials report biggest daily Covid-19 caseload this year
NEWSNews America

Australian state officials report biggest daily Covid-19 caseload this year

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
australian-state-officials-report-biggest-daily-covid-19-caseload-this-year

Melbourne (CNN)The Australian state of New South Wales recorded its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 infections this year, even as residents in several major cities across the country were released from snap lockdowns on Saturday.

Sydney, the New South Wales state capital and home to a fifth of Australia’s population of 25 million, has been hit hardest in a flurry of outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant around the country over the past two weeks.

Sydney in lockdown, borders shut and hardly anyone vaccinated. How long can Australia go on like this?

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian reported 35 new cases, 29 of which were linked to previous cases. That eclipsed the 31 cases reported a day earlier, taking total infections under the latest outbreak to more than 250.

    “While the number of cases are going up, we are seeing a greater proportion of those in isolation which is what we want to see,” Berejiklian told a news conference.

      “We haven’t seen a huge surge in cases … (but) we know the next few days are critical.”

        Sydney is halfway through a two-week lockdown. Berejiklian said it was still too early to make a decision on whether to extend the lockdown.

        “Health experts are giving myself and my colleagues advice on a daily basis,” she said. “I anticipate that obviously some time next week we’ll be in a position to tell the community where things are at.”

          Health workers conduct Covid-19 tests at Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 27, 2021.

          Elsewhere in the country, residents enjoyed a taste of freedom as the weekend got underway after lockdowns in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and some areas of Queensland state were lifted on Friday night.

            Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed a lockdown in Brisbane would be lifted later on Saturday as she reported five new Covid-19 cases in the state.

            Lockdowns, swift contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have helped Australia to suppress prior outbreaks, but the fast-moving Delta strain has alarmed authorities amid a sluggish nationwide vaccination drive.

            0 comment
            0
            FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

            You may also like

            India vaccine provides 65% protection against Delta variant,...

            Vaccination disparities reflect ‘two Americas’ this July 4th

            Nearly 30 new alleged abuse victims sue The...

            North Miami Beach orders immediate closure of condo...

            Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

            At least 19 missing as mudslide west of...

            Euro 2020: Alan Shearer blasts Italy star, singles...

            Nigerians celebrate as Laycon performs for Grammy

            BBNaija: No hate from my side – Erica,...

            BBNaija: Why I mingled more with male housemates...

            Leave a Reply