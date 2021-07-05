Aussie Deals: Price Slices on Tsushima Director’s Cut and More! – IGN

Ghost of Tsushima is finally getting the PS5 / director’s cut treatment. That said, Sony sure could have been done things cheaper, which is why we’ve scouted you a better deal on it. While we were out there, we also spied low-cost AC games, budget Battlefields and Zeldas to boot…

Just Cause 4 Complete Edition Relative to Just Cause 3, the improvements in JC4 are widespread across its beautiful open world. Blowing up yet another dictator’s army is the same kind of mindless explosive fun and it has the physics-based comedy the series is built on.

Mario Tennis Aces Mario Tennis Aces is an extremely fun arcade tennis experience, colourful and dazzling to look at and smartly balanced in its back-and-forth play. Basically, Aces serves up some of the most refined and rewarding gameplay in the series to date

Xbox Series X/S Wireless – Shock Blue Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless – Shock Blue, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case.

Elden Ring From our Hidetaka Miyazaki interview: “It’s very difficult to summarise briefly what Elden Ring is. But to us, it represents a culmination of all of our know-how, all of our passion across all of these games, to deliver a brand new dark fantasy IP.”