August PS Plus Games Leaked By PlayStation Themselves – COGconnected

A Quick Glimpse Into The Future

Oops! It looks like we know what the August PlayStation Plus games are going to be, thanks to a tiny error on the PlayStation blog this morning. Although you won’t have access to these games for another ten days or so, here’s what’s coming to PS Plus in August!

On the PS4 front, we’ve got Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, along with Tennis World Tour 2. For PS5 games, there’s Hunter’s Arena: Legends. You can check out a review for Battle for Neighborvillle right here. We also covered World Tour 2 a couple of times, while Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a brand new release.

Oh, and there’s still time to grab July’s PS Plus releases, if you haven’t done so yet. Some of them look alright! There’s also a sale happening on the PSN store right now, if you’ve got a few bucks to burn off. Some of the games are crazy cheap! The August PlayStation Plus lineup will unlock sometime around the first week of August.

