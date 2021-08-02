August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month – Today.com

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease.

These are the key astrological dates for August 2021:

● The new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 urges us to embrace our originality and uniqueness, as well as what we love.

● Inquisitive Mercury enters Virgo on Aug. 11, which will make us seek directness when it comes to communication.

● Romantic Venus enters Libra on Aug. 16, bringing harmony, love and peace of mind regarding financial woes.

● Revolutionary Uranus begins its retrograde journey in Taurus on Aug. 19. This planetary moonwalk will last until Jan. 18, 2022. During this time, we’ll be thirsting for excitement and longing for freedom.

● The seasonal blue moon occurs on Aug. 22 in Aquarius (the first full moon in Aquarius in 2021 was on July 23), allowing us to embrace our truest essence and spirit.

● The Sun enters Virgo on Aug. 22, making our lives more analytical and systematic.

● Chatty Mercury swings into Libra on Aug. 30, adding fairness, balance and indecisiveness to our thoughts and communication.

See more details about your sign below!

Aries

March 21 – April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Evolving relationships takes a lot of work. Luckily, Venus’ and Mercury’s planetary shifts into Libra on Aug. 16 and Aug. 30 give you the stamina to grow and transform existing partnerships. You’ll be able to strike a balance within your relationships to make them more steady and less emotionally erratic. Also, Uranus’ retrograde, which commences on Aug. 19, will allow you to set boundaries with those who have been overstepping them (the same applies to your actions).

Taurus

April 20 – May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Family and work matters are at the forefront of your mind during the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 and the blue moon in Aquarius on Aug. 22. When Venus enters Libra on Aug. 16, you’ll feel blogged down by professional demands. The good news is that Uranus’ retrograde, which begins on Aug. 19, and the sun’s ingress into Virgo on Aug. 22 brings good times. Try to insert fun in your day, even if you’re busy!

Gemini

May 21 – June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Although you may not want to partake in evenings out on the town on Aug. 11 (during the Mercurial shift into Virgo) that sentiment swiftly changes on Aug. 16 and Aug. 30 when Venus and Mercury enter Libra. Mid to late month is the time to let loose, hang out with friends and enjoy this summer’s positive vibes. Plan a lovely date with your S.O. to connect. If you’re single, then a new romance may begin then.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

August is a great month to start working on home repairs that have been on your mind for some time. Venus’ and Mercury’s shift into Libra on Aug. 16 and Aug. 30 will give you the incentive to transform your dwelling to create a beautiful space. The caveat to your planning is the new moon on Aug. 8 and the blue moon on Aug. 22 asks you to stay on budget. Do not overspend. If you do, you’ll be sorry.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

This month brings a lot of changes your way. Are you ready? The new moon on Aug. 8 is a chance for you to transform. Uranus’s planetary moonwalk in Taurus, which begins on Aug. 19, urges you to rethink the current direction of your career. And the blue moon in Aquarius on Aug. 22 pushes you to move away from relationships that aren’t working, so let go or be dragged. Move toward what brings you joy.

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s not that you don’t want to assert yourself, but you’re finding that no one is giving you a lot of attention and affection. Have patience, Virgo. You won’t be ignored for too long. Your friends, colleagues, family and loved ones will come around on Aug. 11, which will allow you to find your voice and speak your mind. You will feel seen and heard by the time of your solar return on Aug. 22.

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

When Mercury and the sun glide into Virgo on Aug. 11 and Aug. 22, you will opt to keep your sentiments quiet and open up only to those you trust. Venus’ shift on Aug. 16 allows you to use your charm to get out of hard problems by giving slick answers. Choosing to give suave responses to others during Uranus’ retrograde on Aug. 19 will make you feel as though you’re in more control of these relationships.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The new moon on Aug. 8 and blue moon on Aug. 22 will bring career opportunities from an unlikely source or former colleague your way. Be open to all new possibilities. One may resonate with your dreams, meaning you’ll want to pursue it. Uranus’ moonwalk on Aug. 19 will bring highs and lows to relationships. Stay the course and stay grounded to avoid other people’s issues affecting your vibe.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 – Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The professional ladder is difficult, but opportunities are easier to obtain this month. Mercury and the sun’s movement into Virgo on Aug. 11 and Aug. 22, energized by the blue moon in Aquarius on Aug. 22, will boost your career in amazing ways (which you didn’t see happening!). This will help you reach your dreams in the months ahead, as well as gain the title change and raise that you desire.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s never too late to start saving cash, even if you haven’t organized your assets. Asking a trusted friend, confidant or family member for assistance in devising a smart financial plan during the Leo new moon on Aug. 8. It will bring money back to you, as you’ll be making dividends from investments during the blue moon in Aquarius on Aug. 22. Instead of being spendthrift, it’s advisable to reinvest your money again to improve your wealth.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 – Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The Leo new moon on Aug. 8 will be eye opening and will keep you on your toes, as you’re seeing who is true blue in your life and who is insincere. Maintaining peace with your family and close friends may be a little hard during Uranus’ backward spin on Aug. 19. However, the blue moon on Aug. 22 brings you the opportunity to start fresh and move past the temporary drama with your squad and brood.

Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

More than ever, you’re able to put your feelings aside and make fair negotiations with others. The Mercurial shift on Aug. 11 and the solar switch on Aug. 22 will allow you to make concise and decisive agreements with others. Be forewarned that Mercury’s movement into Libra on Aug. 30 can make you feel extra dominant or vindictive to your peers if you do not use the positive side of the cosmic energy.