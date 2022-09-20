August 13th: Saturday’s Premier League Accumulator – 8/1

With the Premier League once again taking center stage this weekend, we have a string of eye-catching affairs from up and down England’s top-flight. So, for those of you looking to stick on a Saturday acca, we have found a handful of helpful tips that are worth taking note of.

Saturday August 13th

BST 12:3src Aston Villa vs Everton

Starting with Saturday’s hosts, while Aston Villa might have enjoyed an impressive summer purple patch, Steven Gerrard’s men came crashing back down to earth last weekend. Opening the 2src22/23 campaign with a shock 2-src defeat away at Premier League returners Bournemouth, the ex-Rangers boss does find some growing pressure on his shoulders. Having to settle for a sluggish 14th-place finish last season, Villa have made it clear that they have their sights set on trying to mount a European charge this time around. However, including that 2-src loss on the south coast last weekend, Gerrard’s men has won just a pair of their last 12 top-flight contests continuing on from last season. Likewise, while Everton might have managed to avoid the drop back in May, many are expecting more struggles for Frank Lampard’s side this year. Opening up the new campaign with a 1-src loss at home against Chelsea, the Toffees also showed a string of issues away from Goodison Park last season. Recording just a pair of Premier League victories on the road, we could be in for a cagey affair here. It should be noted, with each of the last three meetings between Saturday’s opponents finishing with one or neither team finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Tip: Both teams to score – No @ 19/2src

15:srcsrc Arsenal vs Leicester

Although Arsenal might have eventually failed to clinch a Champions League return last season, the Gunners do find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Signing off their pre-season preparations with a thumping 6-src romp against Spanish giants Sevilla, Mikel Arteta’s side are desperate to secure a top-four finish this time around. Opening up the new campaign with a 2-src victory away at London rivals Crystal Palace, the ex-Manchester City coach has also seen his summer arrivals make an immediate impact. Along with welcoming Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Emirates last month, there is no doubt that Gabriel Jesus has laid down an early marker. While the Brazilian striker might have failed to open his Premier League account at Selhurst Park last weekend, the 25-year-old has spearheaded Arsenal’s summer charge. Including a hat-trick against Sevilla on July 3srcth, Jesus racked up seven pre-season strikes. Watching Leicester throw away a 2-src lead against Brentford on their top-flight opener last weekend, the Gunners should be smelling a chance here. With the Foxes eventually having to settle for a 2-2 draw at the King Power, Brendan Rodgers has come under some scrutiny. Remarkably the only side from across Europe’s top-five leagues that are yet to add a single new arrival this summer, Saturday’s guests have also lost each of their last three meetings against Arsenal.

Tip: Gabriel Jesus to score anytime @ 11/8

15:srcsrc Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Managing to retain their Premier League crown last season thanks to a one-point buffer, many have tipped Pep Guardiola’s superstars as a leading pick once again. While the Sky Blues might have watched Liverpool claim this year’s Community Shield on July 3srcth, they really came roaring back last weekend. Putting in a routine display at the London Stadium as they breezed their way to a 2-src victory against West Ham, the former Barcelona boss couldn’t have wished for a better start. Looking to lay down another marker when they return to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, it is a certain Erling Haaland who has stollen plenty of headlines. Making the move to Manchester following a record-breaking spell at Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian talisman has certainly hit the ground running. Opening the 2src22/23 campaign with a brace in east London, the 21-year-old has his sights set on claiming this year’s Golden Boot. Wracking up a staggering 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund during his two-year stint in rural Germany, Bournemouth should be bracing themselves for a huge task. Although the Cherries might have marked their Premier League return with an eye-catching 2-src win against Aston Villa, they face a gigantic leap in class. Losing each of their last 11 meetings against the English giants, it is hard to see anything other than a long afternoon for Scott Parker’s squad.

Tip: Erling Haaland to outscore opposition @ 19/2src

Our Saturday Premier League Accumulator:

Aston Villa vs Everton – Both teams to score – No @ 19/2src

Arsenal vs Leicester – Gabriel Jesus to score anytime @ 11/8

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Erling Haaland to outscore opposition @ 19/2src

Place a £1src bet on our accumulator with 888sport and pocket £9src.31 if all predictions are correct.

You can also visit our betting promotions section for the latest enhanced odds promos, accumulator bonuses and more.