Audacity refutes ‘spyware’ accusations after privacy policy update – Mashable

Popular audio editing program Audacity is trying to clear up recent accusations that it’s now “spyware” after recent changes to its privacy policy. Even so, many users remain unconvinced.

On July 2, Audacity updated its privacy policy to state that it will now collect users’ “personal data” for analytics and to improve their software. Such data includes their operating system and its version, their IP address (thus their country), and their CPU. All of this came as a rude shock to users, who had been utilising the free audio editing software without giving up data since its launch over two decades ago.

However, it didn’t stop there. The new privacy policy also states that Audacity may collect “Data necessary for law enforcement, litigation and authorities’ requests (if any)” — a categorisation vague and large enough to cause users significant concern. Data may also be shared with third parties such as law enforcement agencies, advisors, and potential buyers.

Users have been vocally expressing their displeasure at these updates, accusing Audacity of being “spyware” and speculating that it could monitor their microphones. Now Audacity has attempted to clarify its intentions.

“We believe concerns are due largely to unclear phrasing in the Privacy Policy, which we are now in the process of rectifying,” said Muse Group’s head of strategy Daniel Ray in a statement on GitHub . Muse Group acquired Audacity in May, and had assured users at the time that the software would remain free and open source. “We will be publishing a revised version shortly.”

According to Ray, Audacity “[does] not and will not sell ANY data [it] collect[s] or share it with 3rd parties. Full stop.” However, this seems to directly contradict the privacy policy’s initial statement that it may disclose personal data to “a potential buyer” or “any competent law enforcement body… or other third party.” Mashable has reached out to Muse Group for comment.

Ray also clarified that the only data Audacity collects is users’ IP address, which is anonymised and becomes irretrievable after 24 hours, as well as their operating system version and CPU type. Users can also manually send data in error reports, but this is optional.

“We do not collect any additional data beyond the points listed above for any purpose,” said Ray. “We will not collect or provide any information other than data described above with with [sic] any government entity or law enforcement agency.”

He further stated that Audacity would not share any information to such agencies upon mere request, and would have to be compelled by a court of law to do so.

These policy changes aren’t anything other programs haven’t implemented before, but their unexpected addition to open-source stalwart Audacity understandably has users on edge.

Many of the websites you visit, and probably several apps you use, have this stuff too – collecting the same data, similar clauses, etc. So, Audacity did not just become spyware. They just (carelessly) updated their privacy policy for consistency. (4/5) — Landy 🎙🐦 (@LandyRS) July 4, 2021

Released in 2000, Audacity has been downloaded 100 million times and is the go-to program for anyone starting to dabble in audio editing. Few people likely thought it would ever start gathering user data, and despite Ray’s explanation, many remain convinced it’s an unnecessary overreach.

Fortunately, there’s no need to despair if Audacity’s reassurances still don’t feel particularly comforting to you. Ray noted that the new privacy policy will only come into effect with version 3.0.3, Audacity’s next update, and previous versions will continue not to collect any data.

“The current version (3.0.2) does not support data collection [of] any data of any kind and has no networking features enabled,” said Ray.