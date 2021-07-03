auch-named-male-wrestler-of-the-year

Jul. 3—Cayden Auch began his freshman year four years ago at Neosho High School with the ultimate goal of becoming the school’s first four-time state champion in wrestling.

Mission accomplished.

Auch made history on March 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence when he picked up a fourth consecutive state title and finished his season with a 49-0 record, giving him a 192-6 career record that made him the all-time winningest grappler in program history.

Auch has been named the Globe’s male wrestler of the year for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Arkansas-Little Rock signee controlled all three of his state matches at the 160-pound weight class, starting with an 11-3 major decision over Riley Brown of Smithville in the quarterfinals. Auch then beat two St. Louis-area wrestlers in the final two rounds, pinning Ty Brunk of Rockwood Summit in the second period of his semifinal match and decisioning Wyatt Haynes of Liberty (Wentzville) 10-3 in the championship match.

“I’ve given many quotes and thoughts about Cayden over the years, and not just about the wrestler that he is but also the person he is,” Neosho coach Jeremy Phillips said. “What he did and the special accomplishments and success he had is just a testament to the special character he has and the investments he made throughout his wrestling journey. When you go back, Cayden lost his state championship in eighth grade and made the promise to himself that he’d never lose another state championship again. It’s always easier to get somewhere if you know where you’re going, and this young man set a very, very high bar for himself.”

Auch’s first three state titles came at 106 as a freshman (52-3), 126 as a sophomore (39-1), and 152 as a junior (52-2).

“To be a state champion in high school is a feat in itself, but to do it four times speaks volumes,” Phillips said. “It’s not only what he did but how he did it that makes me proud. He’s a kid of great faith and he always gives the glory to God first. He is very humble and doesn’t boast or brag about what he had done. I think that’s one reason why he was able to maintain his path of success and accomplish what he did.”

