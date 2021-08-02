Parks and Recreation vet Aubrey Plaza is eyeing her first starring vehicle on the small screen, signing on to headline the hourlong Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming, TVLine has learned.

Based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez (who will write the pilot), the prospective series centers on a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Plaza, who also serves as a producer on the project, will play the titular role of Olga Acevedo, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can’t shake the feeling that the important people she knows don’t see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Hunters) will direct and serve as an EP alongside Gonzalez.

Plaza’s post-Parks and Rec TV work has included a recurring stint on CBS’ late Criminal Minds and a series regular role on FX’s Legion. She also had a supporting role in Hulu’s holiday-themed romantic comedy Happiest Season.