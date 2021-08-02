Atyap unrest: Foster peace, don’t fuel crisis – Gora charges peace committee

Members of the Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee, (ACPSPC) have been charged to work in harmony in order to bring everlasting peace to the chiefdom.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr John Bala Gora, gave the charge during a meeting of the Committee at the Agwatyap’s palace at Atak Njei in Zangon Kataf, adding that, it was incumbent on all the members to foster peace and not fuelled the crisis.

Recall that there have been crises in the chiefdom leading to loss of lives and properties. Following this, a peace and reconciliation committee was formed.

Mr. Gora said the Committee members should be frank and sincere in their approach to issues and not to behave the same way with other people on the street to restore the needed peace to the Atyap chiefdom.

He reminded them that the assignment given to the committee is to restore peace to the Atyap chiefdom hence the need for activities and actions of all members to be guided by the same to achieve desired objectives.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God that relative peace was gradually returning to the Chiefdom and called for sustenance of the tempo.

Also speaking, the Humanitarian Dialogue Adviser, Southern Kaduna, Alhaji Ibrahim Sale commended the peace committee for its relentless efforts at restoring lasting peace to the Atyap chiefdom.

While urging members of the committee to sustain the good work, Alhaji Sale said the peace initiatives of the committee have in no small way helped in controlling the crisis.