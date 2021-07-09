Attah out at NLNG, Shell’s Mshelbila in – News for the Energy Sector – Energy Voice

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) managing director and CEO Tony Attah will leave his role in August.

His successor has been named as Philip Mshelbila, currently serving as CEO of Atlantic LNG, in Trinidad & Tobago.

Mshelbila previously was the general manager of gas for Shell Nigeria and a director of Shell Petroleum Development Co. (SPDC). Before, he was regional communications manager for Shell in West Africa and general manager for community relations at Shell Nigeria.

Attah will return to Shell on August 30. This will mark the end of his five-year term. The NLNG board appointed Attah in July 2016.

The official has most notably overseen the final investment decision (FID) and start of construction at Train 7.

This work involves debottlenecking and construction of a new train, which will bring output at NLNG to around 30 million tonnes per year. First LNG from this new project may come in 2024.

Philip Mshelbila, the new head of NLNG

Shell has a 25.6% stake in NLNG. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) has 49%, Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France 15% and Eni International 10.4%.

Ronald Adams, who comes from Shell Trinidad and Tobago, will replace Mshelbila at Atlantic LNG.

Atlantic LNG announced Mshelbila’s exit on June 1. The executive had overseen the development of the LNG facility’s world-class strategy, it said, with a focus on “continuous improvement, digital strategy and cultural transformation”.

Mshelbila oversaw the Trinidadian plant during “turbulent times”, which it said included gas supply challenges and COVID-19.