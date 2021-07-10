Attacks on farmers, crops will worsen hunger in Nigeria – NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Plateau State says incessant attacks on farmers and destruction of crops will aggravate hunger in Nigeria.

The body gave the warning in a communiqué issued on Saturday in Jos after a congress held Friday night.

NUJ said shortage in food supply is being witnessed in some places, adding that the problem must be tackled.

The journalists urged security agencies, particularly Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to safeguard farmers and farmlands.

“If nothing is urgently done, there may be food scarcity and serious hunger”, the Secretary, Peter Amine noted.

The scribe also called on the government to regulate the activities of tricycle (keke) riders in Jos.

The communiqué lamented how criminals use the means of transportation to perpetrate unlawful acts.

“People are losing their lives and loved ones on a daily basis. We advocate that their time of operation be reviewed backward to 6 pm,” the union said.

The NUJ further condemned the spate of cult activities, drug abuse among youths and charged law enforcement agencies to stem the tide.

