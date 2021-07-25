Attack insecurity, not Igboho, Kanu – Anglican Bishop blasts FG

The Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Stephen Fagbemi, has urged the federal government to dissipate the energy being used to deal with agitators in the country on the insecurity challenges.

According to Revd Fagbemi, the inability of the federal government to tackle the insecurity situation in the country had led to agitations from some sections of the country.

The cleric stated this at the 3rd session of the 13th Synod of the Diocese of Owo, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at the Saint Paul’s Church, Okeluse in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He added that agitation in the South West became glaring due to the mindless killings and attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen.

“This is why Sunday lgboho has suddenly become a household name symbolizing the aspiration of the people for freedom and deliverance from these evil people.”

While describing the attack on Sunday Igboho’s house by the DSS as disturbing, Fagbemi cautioned the federal government over unnecessary attacks.

“If only our government could exact the same efforts it used on attacking Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Sunday Igboho’s house and use the same intelligence and skill it used on kidnapping and bringing Nnamdi Kanu the leader of [PCB to Nigeria, on the bandits and insurgents in Nigeria, our country would have become a better place to live in.”