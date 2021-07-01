AT&T sets Google Messages as default SMS app for all its Android phones – comments – GSMArena.com

k
- kek
- GBh
Ewww, no thanks.
Those security claims from Google are a complete joke as all their apps are. Thanks God Samsung stills uses its own app. And Apple will probably not bent, because SMS are a thing of the past now (seriously, who the hell uses SMS nowadays?).
This is just another proof at Google trying to become an Apple on an Android world.
- Anonymous
- mv2
XXX13, 3 hours agoGoogle is forcing you to choose their app like it or not
It’s good for syncing. Relax.
X21947
- XXX13
- Ksd
