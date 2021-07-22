Home Technology AT&T Motorola RAZR 5G updated to Android 11 – comments – GSMArena.com
AT&T Motorola RAZR 5G updated to Android 11

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
  • Anonymous
  • JrN

Duck of death, 8 hours agoGoogle and network carriers sitting in a tree planning global:
O.B.S.O.L.E.S.C.E.N.C.E.Because updating phones and making security updates more consistent and available are basically planned obsolescence.

Of all the things you could criticize Google or Moto for you picked the one that they’re actually trying to get better at.

  • Joe V
This update has been a long time coming, hopefully everyone receives it soon…. although I haven’t really seen any big differences except the battery seems to last longer than before.

  • Duck of death
Google and network carriers sitting in a tree planning global:


O.B.S.O.L.E.S.C.E.N.C.E.

