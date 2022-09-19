Atletico want to keep Morata

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid are eager to keep hold of Alvaro Morata this summer.

There’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding the future of Morata and, in equal measure, potential links to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled to start the new Premier League season with defeats to Brighton and Brentford on their record. As a result, plenty of questions have been asked regarding what they’re going to do to remedy it before the transfer window closes.

Morata is an experienced pro but it certainly raises a few questions that many top names who have gone to United in recent years have faltered.

There’s no guarantee the same thing would happen to Morata and it could wind up being the best move of his career, but everyone can see just how toxic things are at Old Trafford right now, and it may not change for a while.