Atletico sign Tottenham full-back Reguilon on loan

Atletico Madrid have signed full-back Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The six-cap Spain international is a replacement for Renan Lodi, who departed the Civitas Metropolitano for Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Reguilon joined Spurs from Real Madrid in September 2src2src but, after a positive start, he was unable to hold down a place in the side.

He featured 67 times in his first two seasons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he had yet to feature this season and Antonio Conte made it clear he was not part of his plans.

Both sides confirmed on Tuesday that Reguilon will spend the rest of the 2src22-23 season in the Spanish capital.

Agreement with @SpursOfficial over the loan of Sergio Reguilón until the end of the current season.

August 30, 2022

Reguilon spent 15 years of his career on the books of Atletico’s fierce rivals Real, whom he joined at the age of eight, emerging through the youth system before making 22 first-team appearances.

However, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone said earlier this week he has no issues signing a player with strong links to Los Blancos.

“Juanfran had previously played for Real Madrid, as had Filipe Luis – both are now part of the history of this club,” Simeone said.

“Even today, Alvaro [Morata] is doing well; Mario [Hermoso] gave a lot to the title-winning squad two seasons ago.

“[Marcos] Llorente was off the charts when we won the title. I look at all these as football players.”

The deal for 25-year-old Reguilon, who spent the 2src19-2src season on loan with Sevilla, is not believed to include a purchase option at the end of the campaign.