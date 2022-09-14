Atletico close in on Griezmann

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a new deal to complete the permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann.

The forward has been bouncing back and forth between these two clubs in recent years with his current spell at Atletico being a loan one, leading the Spanish giants to minimise his playing time in order to avoid paying extra fees to Barca.

Now, though, they’re preparing to make a bid of €25 million that would allow them to make his move from Barca back to Atletico a permanent one.

Griezmann has long since been viewed as an invaluable asset within the context of Spanish football and for both of these clubs but for whatever reason, his tenure at Barcelona just didn’t go quite to plan.

Of course, he did join when they were somewhat in a state of turmoil, raising plenty of questions regarding whether or not they did everything they could to help his transition.