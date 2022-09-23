Atleti don´t need to sell Griezmann or anyone else, says Cerezo

Antoine Griezmann is not up for sale and Atletico Madrid do not need to offload any players, insists president Enrique Cerezo.

Atletico were reportedly considering finding a new home for Griezmann to raise €4srcmillion in player sales before making a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Cerezo, who said a move for Ronaldo was “practically impossible”, denied that Diego Simeone will need to part with any players ahead of the 2src22-23 season.

Asked if Griezmann could be let go, Cerezo told COPE: “As far as I know, no. It seems it’s taken for granted that there is an open door, but it’s not like that.

“Yes, if the rumours continue to increase it will seem to be real, but it’s not.

“We have a wonderful team. With a great team and a great coach, we look forward to a wonderful season.”

Atleti have friendlies against Numancia, United and Juventus scheduled before commencing their LaLiga campaign at Getafe on August 15.