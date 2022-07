Atlantic City, N.J., casino union workers reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts International to avoid a Fourth of July weekend strike at the company’s Borgata casino, according to the union and company.

Unite Here Local 54 union organizers, who have been seeking pay raises, said contract negotiations were continuing with Caesars Entertainment Inc. which owns Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana in Atlantic City. A strike at those properties could begin as soon as Friday without a deal.