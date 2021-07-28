atlanta-spa-shooter-pleads-guilty-to-four-killings,-gets-life-in-prison

(CNN) The Georgia man accused of fatally shooting eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in March pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the killings and was sentenced to life in prison, although he still faces the possibility of the death penalty.

Robert Aaron Long agreed in a Cherokee County courtroom to plead guilty to 23 charges in all, including four counts of malice murder, and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 35 years.

The sentence represents the first part of a lengthy legal path ahead. Long still faces an additional 19 charges in nearby Fulton County, where prosecutors will be pursuing the death penalty for hate crimes targeting the sex and race of the victims.

In court Tuesday, wearing handcuffs tied to his waist, Long stood at the lectern and calmly explained how and why he carried out the first of his three spa shootings.

Feeling hopeless and suicidal due to what he described as an addiction to sex, Long purchased a gun and ammo, drove to a liquor store to buy alcohol, and then arrived at Young’s Asian Massage, where he said he had previously received sexual services. There, he sat in his car for about an hour drinking and deciding between killing himself or the people in the spa, he said.