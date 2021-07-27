July 27, 2021 | 10:02am | Updated July 27, 2021 | 10:24am

Two Atlanta police officers are facing disciplinary action after disturbing video showed one of them kicking a handcuffed woman in the face, department officials said.

The footage, posted to Instagram Monday, shows a woman face-down outside an apartment in the city’s Summerhill section, where she was being detained as a domestic dispute was investigated, according to the post.

The unidentified woman, who was not charged, was kicked once in the face by a sergeant after appearing to spit on his boots and pants. The sergeant’s partner did not react to the blow, the video shows.

“Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident,” Atlanta police said in a statement Monday.

The sergeant was placed on unpaid suspension while the officer was put on administrative assignment, department officials said. Neither was identified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police Chief Rodney Bryant will determine the “proper course of action” once the probe is complete, police said.

“The actions of those in the video appear to fall outside our standards,” Atlanta police said.

The Atlanta police sergeant who kicked a woman in the face was placed on unpaid suspension. @atluncensored Instagram

The officers responded to the scene Monday after getting a call about a woman pointing a gun at several people. The suspect was detained and cops “became concerned” about her mental health, prompting paramedics to take her to a hospital for an evaluation, Atlanta police said.

“At this time, we do not have additional details regarding the incident,” police said.