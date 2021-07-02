Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young ruled out for Game 5 vs. Milwaukee Bucks – ESPN

6:53 PM ET Tim BontempsESPN

MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks were without superstar guard Trae Young for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals because of a bone bruise in his right foot.

Young had been a game-time decision Thursday night. And like prior to Game 4 on Tuesday in Atlanta, after testing his foot before the game, Young didn’t feel comfortable enough to play, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

Young suffered the injury after stepping on the foot of referee Sean Wright late in the third quarter of Game 3. The third-year point guard is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in his first postseason appearance and 32.7 points in this series.

Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.

Atlanta, meanwhile, will be hoping to get a similar level of production from its supporting cast in Young’s absence that it received in Game 4, in which the Hawks shot over 50% from the field and played their best defensive game of the series to hold down the Bucks 110-88 and even this series at two games apiece.

Young’s replacement in the starting lineup, Lou Williams, scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting in 35 minutes, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and hit 6 3-pointers after scoring a combined 20 points over the first three games of the series.

Hawks center Clint Capela started after being listed as questionable with right eye inflammation.

Capela is dealing with the aftereffects of catching an inadvertent elbow to the face from Bucks reserve guard Sam Merrill in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s Game 4 victory while the two of them were going after a rebound. He left the court with a towel pressed to his right eye. Capela was examined by the team’s ophthalmologist after Tuesday’s game and again on Wednesday.

Capela is averaging 10.1 points and 11.5 rebounds in the playoffs after leading the NBA in rebounds per game (14.3) in the regular season.