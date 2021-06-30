Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (right foot) ruled out for Game 4 vs. Bucks – ESPN

7:36 PM ET Malika Andrews Close ESPN Staff Writer Staff Writer Joined ESPN in 2018 Appears regularly on ESPN Chicago 1000

Adrian Wojnarowski



ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been ruled out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday with a deep bone bruise in his right foot, the team announced shortly before tip-off.

Lou Williams started in place of Young.

Young exhausted every avenue to find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible, sources told ESPN.

Young will continue to rehab with hopes of a Game 5 return, according to sources.

With 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday, Young inadvertently stepped on the right foot of referee Sean Wright. Young went back to the locker room briefly before returning to the game with just under nine minutes remaining.

Young, who had 32 points through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game, wasn’t as explosive when he returned to the game. An MRI on Monday revealed the bone bruise.