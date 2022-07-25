atiku:-wike-vows-to-expose-happenings-in-pdp

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said he would soon speak on recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Saturday in Port Harcourt, said it has become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party.

Wike said, “On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”